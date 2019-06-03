Agatha Christie classic thriller staged at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre

Hebden Bridge Little Theatre is preparing to stage a classic thriller - Witness For the Prosecution.

Not long to go now till the Jury brings in its verdict and tension is mounting in court.

Will Leonard Vole be found guilty of the wilful murder of Emily French?

Everything seems to point to his guilt, especially when Leonard’s wife, Romaine, agrees to testify - not in his defence, but as a witness for the prosecution.

Witness for the Prosecution is adapted from an Agatha Christie short story, and was one of her personal favourites.

This is the latest of several Christie plays directed by Steve Hirst, who is a fan of her work.

Steve has assembled a large cast of familiar and fresh faces, to present this evergreen courtroom drama.

Newcomers to the Little Theatre include Sam Garforth, who played Nerissa in The Merchant of Venice at the Tod Hippodrome, as Mrs Mayhew; Patrick Higgins, a graduate from the Actors Workshop, as Inspector Hearne; Peter Boyle as Leonard Vole, Marie Briggs as Romaine;

Becky Kershaw as Dr Wyatt; Alastair Dermo as Mr Clegg; and Maisie Millington as The Other Woman.

The rest of the cast includes Marian Feather, Heather McBride, Matthew Parker and Ben Sweeny, who are all well known to Little Theatre audiences, and Michael Faulkner and Kevin Dolton, who have each appeared once before, as Herr Flick and Captain Bertorelli, in 'Allo 'Allo!



Witness for the Prosecution runs from Monday June 17 to Saturday June 22, daily at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now, online at www.hblt.co.uk, or can be purchased in person, at Innovation, Hebden Bridge.