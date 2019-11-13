Are you doing something special for Children in Need?

Email your pictures and a short explanation to sal.wilcox@jpimedia.co.uk.

Whether you're bathing in beans, doing a sponsored silence or donning a silly costume, we want to hear what you're doing to raise money for Children in Need.

The money raised by the organisation helps to fund over 3000 charities and projects across the UK, focusing on helping children that are living in poverty, disabled or ill, or experiencing distress, neglect or trauma.

Since their first broadcast in 1980, the organisation has raised over £1bn.

In 1997, the charity single 'Perfect Day' featuring Lou Reed, Bono, David Bowie, Elton John, Boyzone and Tom Jones went to number one in the charts.

This year celebrities including Olivia Coleman, Helena Bonham Carter, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, and Shaun Dooley have joined forces to record a covers album at Abbey Road studios. Earlier in the week the album reached the number one spot, meaning that the charity could soon have its first number one album.

Children in Need 2019 will be broadcast this Friday from 7:30pm on BBC One.

Email your pictures to sal.wilcox@jpimedia.co.uk.