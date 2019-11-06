Auditions for Little Mix The Search will be in Brighouse today

Think you've got what it takes to be a member of the next big band? New BBC show featuring Little Mix is heading to Brighouse today (Thursday) to find some incredible singers.

Little Mix The Search, made by ModestTV, will see the multi-award winning group, AKA Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, creating bands and becoming mentors to a new wave of talent.

The singers who make it into new bands will live together and gain access to Little Mix’s inner circle who have contributed to their phenomenal success, including vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

Singers are invited to audition at Jeremy's at the Boathouse on Wharf Street in Brighouse between 2pm and 5pm.

Anyone wishing to attend should book a slot by emailing jeremyslivemusic@gmail.com.

Under 18s must be accompanied by a parent / legal guardian.

Little Mix said: “We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel.

"As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.

"We want solo artists to audition as well as groups and every type of genre is welcome too. It's going to be really exciting and people can apply right now!”

Andrea Hamilton, Executive Producer ModestTV, said: “It’s a real privilege to be building a new show around such a successful and loved British band. Creating bands means relationships matter, and there’s no one better to share that experience than Little Mix, who are living it right now.”

Little Mix The Search is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2020.

