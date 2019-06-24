Birthday celebration for Halifax Concert Band under the baton of its new musical director

Halifax Concert Band will perform its first major concert under new musical director Peter Lynch as part of the Halifax Minster Summer Festival next month.

Peter is a local musician, teacher and examiner with a wealth of experience and a special interest in the concert band repertoire.

He has brought some new music to the band’s vast and varied programme. The concert will be exceptional as not only is it Peter’s first major concert with the band but it will also be the first concert in a year of celebrations to mark the band’s 40th birthday year.

Founded in 1979 by Godfrey Turner as Highlands School Band, the name was changed to Halifax Concert Band reflecting the community nature of its members.

Christopher Binns held the baton for 22 years and now Peter Lynch is carrying the torch.

The band has grown both in size and ability during its 40 years and is well known in and around Halifax for its enjoyable performances and the occasional joke.

The celebrations will continue throughout the coming year.

The band will be performing a wide range of music which caters for all ages and tastes and includes light, popular, classical and traditional military band music.

The programme will include pieces from film and stage including selections from Les Misérables, Star Wars, Chess and the Greatest Showman. Peter will also showcase soloists with band accompaniment. Frolic for Trombones is not to be missed.

Halifax Concert Band's celebration concert is on Thursday July 4 at 7.30pm at Halifax Minster.

Tickets are priced at £10 in advance from www.halifaxminster.org.uk (follow the Eventbrite link) or by visiting the Minster shop, open daily from 10am to 4pm.

Tickets will also be available on the door.