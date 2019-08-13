Brighouse and Rastrick Band to appear on brand new TV show on Sky

A new series following Britain’s biggest and most celebrated Brass Bands is set to appear on Sky Arts and will feature the wonderful Brighouse and Rastrick Band.

The series, Battle of the Brass Bands, will follow the group as members prepare to compete in the annual Whit Friday contest.

The local band will appear in episode one on August 20 on Sky Arts.

There will also be three other episodes following various bands, including Fairey Band and Rhondda Valley, as they compete in some of the country’s top competitions.

Speaking about this new, uplifting series, Phil Edgar-Jones Director of Sky Arts said: “We are delighted to be presenting Battle of the Brass Bands on Sky Arts in August.

“Brass Bands are one of the longest running music traditions in British history and we are looking forward to celebrating and highlighting the role that Brass Bands play in our cultural landscape, and to display the high level of skill and dedication that these musicians give to their art.”

The programme for Sky Arts has been produced by Twofour.

Neil Edwards, Head of Specialist Factual Programming at Twofour Broadcast and Series Director said: “Making these films was a total privilege and an absolute revelation. If you think the world of Brass Bands is all flat caps and whippets, think again.

"These are amateur musicians playing to an Olympic standard. The competition pieces feature some of the finest and technically challenging music I’ve ever heard, presented in some of Britain’s most prestigious and iconic venues.

"I challenge anyone to experience the thrill of these competitions and not be converted into a brass fan for the rest of their lives. I’m delighted that Sky Arts have chosen to highlight this talented, fiercely competitive, frighteningly committed and completely unique community of British musicians.”

