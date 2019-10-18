Brighouse queen creates look worthy of the crown on RuPaul's Drag Race UK

It was all about the look on RuPaul's Drag Race UK last night as the remaining queens had to use their creative flair on the third episode of the BBC show.

The contestants, including Brighouse queen Divina de Campo, created runway worthy looks from items you would find at a car boot sale.

Divina De Campo (far left). Picture: World of Wonder/BBC

*Spoiler alert for episode three of RuPaul's Drag Race UK*

Divina de Campo lives to fight another week after impressing the judges with a high fashion look.

The queen, who has appeared on The Voice and All Together Now, confessed to a lack of sewing skills before the show aired.

"I’ve never had a sewing lesson in my entire life, but I do make things. It’s something I’m trying to get better at but I tend not to use patterns so I sketch out an idea then try and make it. sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t."

In the challenge Divina created an 'avant garde' suit out of laundry bags and the look really impressed the judges RuPaul,Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Dame Twiggy.

Michelle thought Divina 'slayed' the challenge and the construction of the outfit was praised by Twiggy.

Divina's amazing outfit was enough to be crowned winner of the challenge and receive a coveted RuPeter Badge.

Vinegar Strokes and Sum Ting Wong found themselves in the bottom two after failing to impress the judges with their car boot sale looks,

After a tough lip sync to Would I Lie to You? by the Eurythmics, Vinegar Strokes was sent home.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK returns to BBC IPlayer next Thursday at 8pm.

