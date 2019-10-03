Brighouse queen shows hometown pride on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

A Brighouse drag queen showed hometown pride when the first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK dropped on BBC IPlayer last night (Thursday).

Divina Di Campo is one of the first ten queens competing to be crowned the UK’s first drag superstar.

The BBC Three show is the British version of the US programme of the same name, headed up by iconic drag queen RuPaul.

*Spoiler alert for the first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK*

Divina is through to week two of the competition after successfully turning two looks on the iconic runway.

After entering the werkroom and meeting the other competitors, the queens took part in an unusual ‘off with her head’ photo shoot.

They then had to create two royal looks to hit the drag race runway, one which showcased why they are the queen of their hometown and another which recreated a look which has previously been worn by Her Majesty the Queen.

When the queens were discussing their hometowns Divina said that “Brighouse is no gay scene, no drag queens” and went on to say that she primarily performs in Manchester and London.

That didn't stop her showing her Brighouse pride on the runway though in a neon dress with a cup of tea, yorkshire pudding and trumpets.

Divina’s royal look was a take on ‘Order of the Garter Queen’.

After joining four other queens as safe she is through to next week.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns on BBC Three on iPlayer next Thursday at 8pm.

