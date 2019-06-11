Brodstock Music Festival is set to hit £100,000 fundraising milestone

The Brodstock Music Festival, taking place at Woodhead Park in Hipperholme, is set to hit a huge fundraising milestone this Saturday (June 15).

The festival is Yorkshire’s biggest annual charity gig and the weekend’s festivities will see the volunteer-organised event surpass £100,000 raised for Overgate Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance since it began in 2014.

Read: Brighouse pub is "proud" to make final in Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub competition

This year’s event has also grown considerably as organisers have created a new layout to allow the capacity to over 6000.

“It a huge year for Brodstock and the first time we’ve changed the festival site since we began five years ago,” explained volunteer organiser Gareth Taylor.

“We wanted to allow more people to attend but, at the same time, we’re keen to keep the same atmosphere as that’s what everyone tells us is the key draw for the day.

“Hundreds of volunteers behind the scenes have donated so much to make this a great family day out”.

Read: 39 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in 2002

Tickets went on sale back in March and despite the increased numbers available they were all gone within an hour of the box office opening.

The day boasts over 10 hours of live music from local bands along with popular children’s activities, charity stalls and street food.

Mid-afternoon one of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s is expected to land in the grounds and families are invited to meet the crew and visit the iconic yellow helicopter.

The event is ticket only and is completely sold out so organisers are asking for people to not turn up without a ticket as they’ll only be turned away.

Read: Planning inspector to make decision on Calderdale nursery extension plan