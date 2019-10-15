Calderdale-filmed BBC drama Gentleman Jack nominated for two NTA awards

The hit BBC drama based on the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister has been longlisted for the National Television Awards (NTAs) 2020.

Written by Sally Wainwright, Gentleman Jack has been nominated in the Best Drama and Suranne Jones has picked up a nod in the Serial Drama Performance category.

The eight-part series, which hit our screens earlier this year, followed the life Anne Lister (Suranne Jones), a 19th century landowner from Halifax as she embarked on a relationship with Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).

The show was set and filmed at Shibden Hall in Halifax as well as other locations across Calderdale including The Lord Nelson Inn in Luddenden and the Fleece Inn, Elland.

These are the TV shows Gentleman Jack is up against in the New Drama category: 15 Days; A Confession; Baptiste; Blood; Catch-22; Cheat; Chernobyl; Cleaning Up; Dark Heart; Deep Water; Hatton Garden; Informer; Les Misérables; Manhunt; MotherFatherSon; Mrs Wilson; Sanditon; The ABC Murders; The Bay; The Boys; The Capture; The Little Drummer Girl; The Long Song; The Politician; The Sinner; The Victim; The Widow; Wild Bill; World On Fire

To vote visit www.nationaltvawards.com/vote

All votes must be in by 11pm on Friday 25 October 2019. The NTA shortlist will be revealed in January when the final round of voting begins.

This year's awards ceremony will take place on January 28 and will be hosted by David Walliams.

The BBC series has also been nominated for Favourite Drama at the TV Times Awards 2019 as well as Suranne Jones for Favourite Actress.

To vote visit www.whatsontv.co.uk

The drama has also been nominated in the Drama category at the PinkNews Awards 2019.

