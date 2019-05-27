Call-out for actors to take part in read-through for Hebden Bridge Little Theatre autumn production

The next read-through for Hebden Bridge Little Theatre will be for its autumn play Theft.

The event will be held at the theatre on Sunday June 9 at 7.00pm.

Two suburban couples return from a pleasant anniversary celebration to find there’s been a burglary, and the culprit is still in the house.

The eccentric thief claims he is innocent, and pretends to be a policeman investigating the break-in.

But as the evening unfolds, Spriggs discloses a number of uncomfortable truths about the couples, and his revelations threaten to wreck their marriages and their friendship.

Director Ray Riches is looking for three men and two women to take the parts of the two suburban couples and the resourceful house burglar, Spriggs

The comedy by Eric Chappell, author of Rising Damp, will be performed at the theatre from Monday September 30 to Saturday October 5.