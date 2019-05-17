Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge nominated for Royal Television Society Awards

Halifax-filmed school drama Ackley Bridge has been nominated for three awards at the Royal Television Society Yorkshire Centre Awards.

The Channel 4 drama, which is due to hit our screens with it's third series next month, is up for awards in three categories.

The show is nominated in the drama category alongside Emmerdale and Bad Move.

The show's Snapchat Stories have been nominated for Best Original Digital Content and Tim Phillips is up for Use of Music and Sound.

The awards celebrates excellence in content production across all platforms, formats and genres and reflect the exceptional quality, originality and skill in Yorkshire.

Other nominees include Jane McDonald, Amy Garcia and Peter Levy in the presenter category and Britain’s Favourite, The Pets Factor and The Yorkshire Vet for Factual Entertainment.

Ackley Bridge is a Channel 4 drama about a school in a fictional Yorkshire town.

The series has been filming in and around Calderdale since the start of the year.

The winners of the Royal Television Society Yorkshire Centre Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Leeds on June 14.