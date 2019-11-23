Charlatans singer Tim Burgess comes to Loafers in the Piece Hall

The Britpop star came to the record store as part of his book tour.

The musician visited the independent shop to promote his third book 'One Two Another: Line By Line: Lyrics from The Charlatans, Solo and Beyond'.

Tim Burgess and Sarah Dale in Loafers in the Piece Hall.

The sold out event saw Burgess being interviewed on life in the Charlatans, music, books and his thoughts on Halifax.

Life long fan Andy Gooder was one of fifty people who attended the intimate Q+A session.

"I've always loved Tim and the Charlatans. My wife and I saw his perform on our 25th wedding anniversary, we messaged him on Twitter and he dedicated a song to us.

"The event was great, Tim was his usual lovely self and had loads of time for fans. Plus Loafers is a fantastic venue," said Mr Gooder.

Loafers is ran by couple Mark Richardson and Sarah Dale. The award winning shop sells an array of vinyls and serves hot and alcoholic drinks.

"When we first started Loafers, we never thought we would have someone as incredible as Tim Burgess in the shop. I think it's a testament to just how hard we've worked.

"So many people enjoyed the morning, it's amazing for Loafers and the Piece Hall. Hopefully there's some more exciting things to come," said Sarah Dale, co-owner of Loafers.

'One Two Another: Line By Line: Lyrics from The Charlatans, Solo and Beyond' is out now.