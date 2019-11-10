Panto season is upon us – oh yes it is – and this year families in Halifax looking to make some magical memories with their children should head to The Viaduct Theatre, a unique space showcasing a brand new production of Cinderella.

For almost 30 years, something special has been hiding in the depths of Dean Clough Mills.

For those in the know, The Viaduct Theatre has showcased a variety of events including theatre productions, operas and film screenings and even conferences and weddings. But now, this unusual performance space is set to delight a wider local audience and contribute to the town's vibrant and diverse arts scene with a brand new management team and permanent events programme.

This Christmas, The Viaduct Theatre will host its first ever pantomime season, in conjunction with panto professionals, Panto Ever After. The brand new interpretation of Cinderella will play for five performances only between Christmas and New Year and will provide a unique experience for visitors expecting a traditional Theatre.

And with a family ticket costing just £40, it is perfect for families looking for a fantastic feel-good Christmas outing.

"The Viaduct Theatre is very special," said executive director Sarah Horsley. "It's set in Traverse, which means that the audience sits either side of the stage, a bit like a catwalk. The seating is so close to the action, which is perfect for panto where audiences are a big part of the performance.

“And being an underground theatre, it is incredibly atmospheric. We have lots of secret tunnels, entrances and exits to have lots of fun with. It's going to be magical. We're all very excited!"

Cinderella is directed by and stars Scott Worsford, who has recently directed the national outdoor tour of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny. "There'll be heaps of fun,” said Scott. "Lots of glitz and glamour with all your favourite characters and some great music. It will be the perfect pantomime to make a wonderful Christmas".

Both Cinderella and The Viaduct Theatre are suitable for all the family, with disabled access and full amenities, including a pop-up bar. Neighbouring restaurant, True North, offers exciting dining options, including a two course children's menu for just £7.

Cinderella opens at The Viaduct Theatre on Friday December 27th at 6pm, and continues Saturday December 28th to Tuesday December 31st with a daily performance at 2.30pm. For full details and to book your tickets, please visit The Viaduct Theatre Website at https://theviaducttheatre.co.uk/shows-tickets/cinderella/