Closing Wainsgate Chapel concert series features Meraki Duo

Wainsgate Chapel’s final music concert before the summer break features Latin American music plus outstanding works by Bartok, Messaien and Piazzolla performed by Meraki Duo.

Formed in 2013, the Meraki Duo enjoys exploring the diversity of repertoire available to the flute-guitar pairing, while contributing new arrangements of their own.

Meera Maharaj and James Girling both studied at the Royal Northern College of Music, sharing a passion for chamber music that extends to jazz, works by contemporary composers, and Brazilian folk music

Flautist Meera Maharaj enjoys a diverse performing career throughout the UK and beyond. In 2017, she graduated from Royal Northern College of Music with first class honours and is currently completing her masters at the Royal Academy of Music

. She is the beneficiary of an entrance scholarship supported by Sir Elton John, the Countess of Munster Musical Trust and Help Musicians UK Postgraduate Awards.

A versatile performer, composer and arranger, guitarist James Girling is based in Manchester, having graduated from the Royal Northern College of Music with a master’s degree. In 2016, he won the RNCM Gold Medal, then made his Wigmore Hall and professional concerto debuts in 2017.

Last year he performed with the Hallé Orchestra and the RLPO’s Ensemble 10/10, and also had the rare privilege of performing in the Aquarelle Guitar Quartet.

The Meraki Duo is on at Wainsgate Chapel, Hebden Bridge, on Saturday June 15 at 3pm

Tickets available at the door are £10 and £8 with a special price of £3 for under-18s.

The Wainsgate concert series resumes after the summer break with jazz guitarist Stuart McCallum performing with the Amika String Quartet, followed by quirky folk/pop duo Beware of Trains, the electrifying ME and Deboe, Morecambe’s Deep Cabaret and a performance poetry event with Clare Shaw and Ian Humphreys.