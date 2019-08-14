Comedian Arthur Smith brings new show to Square Chapel Arts Centre

National and internationally known comedian, writer and broadcaster, Arthur Smith takes centre stage at Square Chapel Arts Centre in with his brand new show – Laughs, Stories, A Song and a Poem.

Arthur Smith is included in a long line of well-known names, faces and voices to grace the Square Chapel stage as part of the arts centre’s 2019 autumn season.

Others include BBC’s David Harper, politician Alan Johnson,author David Constantine, hilarious duo Frisky & Mannish, actor Clinton Baptiste, I, Daniel Blake’s Dave Johns, Boycie from Only Fools and Horses, comedian Mark Thomas, Poet, playwright and Broadcaster Lemn Sissay and newly appointment patron, comedian Lucy Beaumont.

Audiences are invited to bask in an evening of laughter and off the wall humour with one of the ‘alternative comedians’ who shook up the world of light entertainment.

Fans can expect an evening of sublime playfulness, crammed with jokes, anecdotes, short stories, poems, songs and readings from Smith’s recently published memoir ‘My Name Is Daphne Fairfax’ which has won praise fromliterary critics.

A BBC regular, well-known for his appearances on TV’s ‘Grumpy Old Men’, ‘Q.I.’, ‘Have I Got News For You’,‘The One Show’, Radio 4’s ‘Loose Ends’, ‘Balham Bash’, and host of Radio 4 Extra’s Comedy Club, and Radio 2’s ‘Smith Lectures’. He is a ‘Spirit of The Fringe’ award-winning Edinburgh Festival stalwart and Olivier nominated playwright for ‘An Evening with Gary Lineker’

Arthur Smith will be at Square Chapel on Friday September 27, 7.30pm. To find out more and to book tickets click here

