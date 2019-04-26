Comedian Dave Gorman brings his new tour to Victoria Theatre - how to get tickets

Dave Gorman is the latest name from the world of comedy announced to visit Halifax later this year.

Dave, the man behind Dave TV’s hit show Modern Life Is Goodish as well as Are You Dave Gorman? and Googlewhack Adventure, is back on the road heading to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Friday October 18 at 8pm.

The brand new live show entitled, With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint, will see Dave, as the title suggests, bring his laptop and projector screen to give more detailed analysis of those parts of life you’ve never stopped to think about before.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased via or 01422 35 11 88 or www.seetickets.com