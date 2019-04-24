Date revealed for second episode of BBC Antiques Roadshow at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Following the success of the first Halifax episode which aired on BBC One last month, the Piece Hall will once again be on our screens during the Antiques Roadshow on Sunday (April 28).

Film crews visited the Grade I Listed building back in July last year and saw thousands of people bringing their treasures to be valued.

Read: Relive the BBC Antiques Roadshow episode at the Piece Hall with these 30 amazing pictures

The episode will air at 8pm on Sunday, April 28 on BBC One.

According to the episode information, treasures include a royal portrait by Beryl Cook and artwork by the ‘Pennine Painter’ Peter Brook.

Jewellery expert Susan Rumfitt admires an art deco bracelet, so loved by its owner that she themed her wedding around it, while John Benjamin marvels at a diamond necklace given in return for making banana sandwiches.

Stephen Moore takes care when handling a Wedgewood bowl that its owner claims is cursed, while military specialist Mark Smith discovers the story behind a 'lost' suitcase filled with letters from a captured WWII pilot. And Fiona Bruce gets her hands on a spectacular plumed hat once owned by the Duke of Wellington.

Read: Holdsworth House items to be featured with other Halifax treasures in Antiques Roadshow episode

The second Piece Hall episode of Antiques Roadshow will be on BBC One on Sunday, April 28 at 8pm.