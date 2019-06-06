Date revealed for when series three of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge will hit our screens

The date has been revealed for when the new series of Calderdale-filmed Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge will be hitting our screens.

The first episode of the third series will be broadcast on Tuesday, June 18 at 8pm.

Filming for the Channel 4 show took place across Halifax and Calderdale earlier this year with cameras spotted in Westgate Arcade and Mixenden.

Read: Two new cast members announced as Ackley Bridge begins filming in Calderdale

The show is set in and around a school designed to unite the divided white and Asian communities of a small Yorkshire mill town.

But what can we expect in series three?

The school is now part of a large multi-academy trust. Mandy has a new nightmare boss Ken who has dumped a load of unmanageable kids from the trust’s other schools on to her. Along with a suspect 'A-team' of senior staff, joining the school are new hot-headed Deputy Head Martin and disenchanted Director of Behaviour Sue Carp.

As Ackley’s Year 13 pupils enter their final year they all face questions about their future. Will Nas get to Oxford? Will Kaneez and Rashid take things to the next level? What will happen with Sadiq?

Ackley Bridge returns to Channel 4 on June 18.

Read: Channel 4 film crews spotted in Halifax town centre filming for Ackley Bridge​