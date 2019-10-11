Divas, drama and Downton Abbey - what happened on RuPaul's Drag Race UK episode 2

There were tears, tantrums and a bit of Bananarama thrown in when last night's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK dropped on BBC IPlayer.

Each episode of the programme, which is based on the hit US version of the show, consists of a mini challenge, a main challenge and a runway look. The two queens in the bottom must then wow the judges with a lip sync performance to prove why they should stay in the competition.

Read: Brighouse queen shows hometown pride on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

*Spoiler alert for the second episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK*

Divina Di Campo is through to another week of the BBC Three show after impressing the judges in the challenge and on the runway.

There was high praise for the Brighouse queen as she took part in a parody version of Downton Abbey called 'Downton Draggy'.

Sadly she wasn't on the winning team but her performance in the challenge meant that she was safe.

The judges also commended Divina on her bond girl runway look and also her vulneability after admitting to the panel, which included RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Maisie Williams that "I don't feel like I've arrived yet".

After poor performances in the challenge, the queens in the bottom two were Blu Hydrangea and Scaredy Kat.

A tense lip sync to Bananarama's Venus saw Blu Hydrangea come out on top and Scaredy Kat be sent home.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK continues with a new episode dropping on BBC IPlayer next Thursday at 8pm

Read: 22 weird and wonderful street names from in and around Calderdale