Everything you need to know about the big music weekend at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Music lovers will flock to Halifax this weekend for four days of performances at The Piece Hall.

The weekend kicks off tonight (Thursday) with Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mac DeMarco, who plays a special live show ahead of the release of his fourth album.

He will be supported by Yellow Days, Amyl and The Sniffers and Halifax’s own Working Men’s Club.

Tomorrow (Friday) will see Calderdale band Embrace take to the stage for a special sell-out homecoming show celebrating their debut album The Good Will Out.

They will be supported by special guests Reverend and the Makers, Sleeper and Hope and Social.

On Saturday (June 29) it will be the turn of folk rock band The Levellers on Saturday, supported by Terrorvision, Ferocious Dog, Eureka Machines and Therapy?

Mercury prize winning band Elbow will close the weekend with an epic sell-out performance.

For those keen to make a day of it, The Grayston Unity, at Wesley Court, Halifax, will host a warm-up for the Elbow gig from 1.30pm on Sunday with local acts AfterLife, Goldfish Bowl, £2 The Band and Regiment.

Opening hours at The Piece Hall during the weekend

The Piece Hall will shut to the public at 1pm each day from Thursday until Sunday to prepare for the concerts.

Piece Hall businesses will be opening as usual until 1pm on each of those days.

Daily gate opening times

Thursday - 4pm; Friday - 5pm; Saturday - 3pm; Sunday - 4pm

Where to park

The Piece Hall does not have its own car park but Halifax town centre has plenty of car parks and on-street parking spaces, all within walking distance.

Visitors can use the car park located at Broad Street Plaza HX1 1AY, Woolshops Shopping Centre, HX1 1RU, Eureka! National Children's Museum, HX1 2NE and Dean Clough, HX3 5AX.

There are also a number of on-street parking spaces.

Public transport

The Piece Hall is just five minutes walk from Halifax Railway Station with direct links to Leeds, Huddersfield, Bradford and Manchester stations.

Halifax Bus Station is also a short walk to The Piece Hall with regular services from across West Yorkshire.