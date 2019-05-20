Gentleman Jack: Here's what viewers thought of the BBC Anne Lister drama

After much anticipation the first episode of Gentleman Jack was aired on BBC One last night (Sunday) with many tuning in to see Halifax on our screens.

The show, written and directed by Sally Wainwright, is based on the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister with scenes filmed at Shibden Hall last year.

Episode one focused on Anne as she returned from her travels across the world back to Halifax.

But what did viewers think of the drama?

Maureen Anne Barrett: Really enjoyed it . A good start, certainly will look forward to the next episode!

Tracy Walton: Absolutely brilliant love my home town showed it in all its glory can't wait for next week brilliant

Marcio Rushworth: I loved it... Halifax is beautiful, love this town

Nicholas Allan: Good TV. I especially liked her little looks into the camera with facial expressions that said it all! Great music looking forward to next week

Clair Grundy: Enjoyed it, Suranna is a great actress

Lesley J Sharpe: Fabulous script, casting and acting. Loving the stunning views of Halifax.

Amanda Sheppard-Burke: Loved it. . . Suranne and all the cast were excellent. Looking forward to the rest of the series

Stephanie Godfrey Forrest: Enjoyed it very much. Great acting and music and of course the location.

Alan Birch: Loved it. Very very good. Great acting and so far portrayed what I had read of the lady. Can't wait for next week.

Gail Stringfellow: Loved it. Better than I expected. Suranne Jones plays the part brilliantly.

Sue King: Suranne Jones is a fantastic actress, I will enjoy knowing more about Ann lister, I have visited Shibden Hall on many times, living in Halifax, but don't know much about the Lister family.

Annette Scaife: I enjoyed it but I am not sure I would have if hadn't been filmed in and around the local area. Not really into period dramas!

Brian Thomas: Very good but BBC sound again not great

Finola Mcnamara: Not too impressed

Happy Valley Pride: Great TV, great to see the beautiful scenery and great to see #AnneLister portrayed so brilliantly

@Cat40772: Loved it! Can’t wait for next week! Congratulations to Suranne Jones for brilliant performance!

Alison TT: It was good but didn't meet expectations

Vivienne Rivis: Fast-paced, funny at times and fabulous, surprisingly sunny scenery. #SuranneJones & A list cast brought Anne & family to life in their real home, even if Sally Wainwright couldn’t resist a touch of the period romp at times. Minor quibble - wasn’t Halifax a bit grimier in 1832?

Diane Kearns: Wonderful cast, script and locations!

