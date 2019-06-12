Gentleman Jack season finale receives high praise from US viewers

We may have only just reached the halfway point in the first series of Gentleman Jack here in the UK but US viewers have just watched the finale - and the response is very good.

A production by both BBC and HBO, the Halifax-filmed drama is based on the life of 19th century diarist Anne Lister and was written by Sally Wainwright.

The eight-part series began broadcasting in the US a few weeks before the first episode aired on BBC One and on Monday night (June 11), viewers across the pond watched the series finale.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement with many saying they were looking forward to the second series, which will begin filming next year.

Robyn Bahr at the Hollywood Reporter said that the series delivered a "groundbreaking series finale" adding "Gentleman Jack is not just a superlative example of queer inclusivity on television, but perhaps the most epically romantic TV series of 2019 thus far, period."

Those involved with the show were extremely pleased with the response.

Taking to Instagram Suranne Jones, who plays Anne Lister, said: "Sooo glad you liked the finale, heartfelt thanks for the messages that are coming in.

"Just been texting Sally Wainwright too and she's blown away by the love."

Anne Choma, Author of the tie-in book to the series ‘Gentleman Jack - The Real Anne Lister’, thanked fans on Twitter: "US fans and friends of #GentlemanJack ⁦@HBO⁩ Thank you for your outpouring of love about series one finale! We are humbled and delighted with the response. It means so much."

Episode five of Gentleman Jack will be on BBC One on Sunday (June 16) at 9pm.