Great British Bake Off: What happened in episode one of the Channel 4 show

The first episode of tenth series of The Great British Bake Off saw colourful cakes and amazing designs as well as a few baking disasters as it returned to our screens last night (Tuesday).

*If you haven't seen episode one yet be aware as there are spoilers*

Halifax's Amelia Le Bruin got off to a pretty strong start during cake week, showcasing delicious flavours and fabulous decorating skills.

The former North Halifax Grammar School pupil created a 'naked Christmas cake' for her signature which went down well with the judges as it had a lot of festive flavour.

In the difficult Angel Cake Slices technical challenge Amelia came fourth and in the first showstopper of the series she created a colourful Carousel Birthday Cake.

Star baker went to print shop administrator Michelle Evans-Fecci from Wales and Dan Chambers from Rotherham was the first baker to leave the tent.

The remaining 12 bakers will head into biscuit week.

The Great British Bake Off returns next Tuesday at 8pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Halifax Bake Off contestant is second favourite to win ahead of start of new series

Halifax contestant joins Great British Bake Off 2019 line-up

Appearing on Bake Off is 'a dream come true' for Amelia from Halifax