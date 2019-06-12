Halifax Paralympian Hannah Cockroft to take on The Crystal Maze on Channel 4

Channel 4’s iconic adventure gameshow is back and Halifax Paralympian Hannah Cockroft will be among the celebrity contestants taking on The Crystal Maze.

The gold medal winner will be on a celebrity team taking on a host of skill, physical, mental and mystery challenges, in the hope of winning crystals that can be exchanged for time in the iconic Crystal Dome.

The celebrities will aim to win a prize sum for Stand Up To Cancer.

Hannah will be in a team with TV presenter Anita Rani, TV presenter and professional dancer AJ Pritchard, actor and comedian Tom Rosenthal and sports presenter Jeff Stelling.

Ackley Bridge actress Sunetra Sarker, who plays Kaneez Paracha on the Calderdale-filmed drama, will also be heading up a team made up of politician Ann Widdecome, reality TV star Wes Nelson, TV presenter Matthew Wright and actress Nikki Sanderson.

Maze Master Richard Ayoade will once again lead the celebrities through each zone in the six episode series and there is also a brand new Eastern Zone.

The Crystal Maze will begin Friday, June 21, 8pm on Channel 4.