Halifax Victoria Theatre reveals panto cast for Beauty and the Beast - tickets on sale

The Victoria Theatre has announced the full principal line-up for its magical family friendly pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Joining Dame Adam Stafford and comic Josh Benson are Jenny Perry in the title role of Beauty, Richard Anthony-Lloyd as Beauty’s father Cedric, Matthew Wellman as Eugene, Sam Willison as The Prince and Lydia Rose Bertie as The Enchantress.

Richard Anthony Lloyd hails from Yeadon in Leeds and has strong links to Halifax.

“I first got to know Halifax through rugby. From being smashed on a cold Sunday morning up at Ovenden playing Rugby League to playing Rugby Union for Keighley at every Halifax club over the last 15 years - it's always fun," he said.

"Before embarking on the Calendar Girls tour which I have recently been in, I performed with the Halifax-based theatre company Talking Stock touring with Godfrey's Last Summer playing at the Square Chapel Arts Centre in town. I have lots of friends who are active members of the theatre scene in Halifax and I was planning to direct Spamalot in the town until Calendar Girls came along

“I have always loved panto and the way it is so totally different to any other genre of theatre. I love the fact that every show is different and anything can happen at any time. It keeps us on our toes and is always loads of fun. I love the fact that you look the audience in the eye, break the fourth wall and ask them to participate with you in the storytelling. As a teacher I love the history behind panto as we know it and how it came about. Slapstick and panto were always my favourite units to teach!!”

Jenny Perry has performed in a number of pantomimes, however this will be her first time playing Principal Girl.

“I have played everything else apart from principal girl as I have played principal boy, fairy and even villain (Wicked Witch of the West), but it’s my first time as a princess so I'm very happy to tick off the last box!” “I love the story of Beauty and the Beast," he said.

"Obviously the Disney films were a big success, but I also think it's one of the few pantos where the heroine takes control of her situation and doesn't need rescuing! She is strong-willed, clever and kind, which are characteristics everyone should aspire to have!”

Sam Willison played Prince Michael in last year’s production of Snow White and is delighted to be back and Beast/Prince for this year. “My favourite part of performing at The Victoria Theatre last year was the audiences we had. They were full of energy and loved to get involved in all the action! Also the front of house staff and crew that we were very lucky to have! They always had a smile on their face and made it a lovely place to work.”

Get your tickets now for this ‘beauty’ of a show! Beauty and the Beast runs from Saturday December 14 until Sunday January 5.

Tickets: 01422 351158