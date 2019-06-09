Here's to expect from the next episode of Gentleman Jack

After an eventful episode three what’s up next in Gentleman Jack?

Anne and Ann’s passionate affair proves the perfect treatment for Ann’s nervous disorder - but a sad homecoming awaits them when they return from York to Halifax, as a bereavement brings secrets to light.

Anne steps up her plans to re-open her old coal mines, while Thomas spins a risky web of lies to cover up his father’s disappearance.

Gentleman Jack continues at 9pm tonight (Sunday).

