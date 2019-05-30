Here's what to expect from Gentleman Jack episode three

After an eventful second episode what’s up next in Gentleman Jack?

Anne confides in her aunt about her hopes for the future, and is warned that her relationship with Ann could lead her into danger if she is not careful - a possibility that grows more likely as Mrs Priestley begins to suspect the truth.

Sam Sowden’s son reluctantly takes the law into his own hands as his father’s behaviour gets out of control, John Booth is surprised at his own romantic success, Marian grows weary of her sister, and the Rawson brothers step up their efforts to outmanoeuvre Anne in the coal business.

Gentleman Jack continues at 9pm on Sunday (June 2).

Read: Gentleman Jack: Where to go if you want to walk in Anne Lister's footsteps