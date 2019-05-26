Here's what to expect from Gentleman Jack episode two

Last week's episode set the scene for what is to come in the future of BBC series Gentleman Jack, with talks of her past travels, coal mining potential and the incident that happened in Hastings.

It ended with Anne Lister, played by Suranne Jones, paying a visit to Crow Nest to see Anne Walker, played by Sophie Rundle, the wealthy heiress that Anne has set her sights on marrying.

In episode two, Anne begins a playful but dangerous courtship with shy local heiress Miss Walker, while continuing her efforts to renovate Shibden Hall.

However, when Miss Walker confides in her cousin, she is shocked by her reaction and discovers that Anne is not universally liked.

The coal mining enterprise brings Anne into conflict with a local magistrate and his brother, and she hatches a plan to turn their underhanded business tactics against them.

When a solution to a problem is uncovered, she is driven to confront her own past.

There will also be chance for eagle eyed viewers to location spot as more Calderdale views and landmarks are set yo pop-up throughout the series.

Gentleman Jack continues on BBC One tonight (Sunday) at 9pm.

