ITV broadcasts live from Halifax's Piece Hall for Yorkshire Day

Halifax was once again broadcast to the rest of the country this morning as ITV daytime show Good Morning Britain used The Piece Hall as its weather location for Yorkshire Day.

Weather presenter Laura Tobin stood in the historic courtyard as she told viewers the outlook for the rest of the day.

The official Piece Hall twitter account tweeted this morning: "Tune into @GMB this morning as they broadcast the weather live from The Piece Hall every half hour until 8.15."

One Twitter user was very pleased to see Halifax on TV this morning: "How fantastic to wake up to see @GMB choosing @ThePieceHall for today’s venue to celebrate #Yorkshire Day! 5m visitors in 2 years is simply remarkable @nickychanthomp"

The broadcast comes as the Grade I listed Halifax landmark celebrates its second anniversary following a £19 million project to restore it, as well as the news that five million visitors have passed through The Piece Hall's gates in that time.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, chief executive of the Piece Hall Trust, said: “Two years on, I want to say a personal and heartfelt thank you to everyone in Halifax and Calderdale. For backing The Piece Hall, for helping to keep our shops and cafes going week in week out, for attending our events and being part of our story and cherishing our history.”