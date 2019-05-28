Last Tango in Halifax is set to return for a new series

Just when you thought there couldn't be more TV news for Calderdale, it has been confirmed that Last Tango in Halifax will return to our screens next year.

The Radio Times has revealed that BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore confirmed the news that the BBC drama, written by Sally Wainwright, will return for a four-part series in 2020.

Starring Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid as former childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan who have reunited later in life, the programme is set and filmed in Calderdale.

We last saw the family, which includes daughters played by Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire, in 2016 for a two-part Christmas special.

There is no confirmation yet on which cast members will be returning.

The news comes shortly after it was revealed that Sally Wainwright's current BBC drama, Gentleman Jack, has been commissioned for a second series.

