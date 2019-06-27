Look back at past performances from Embrace ahead of Piece Hall gig in Halifax Ahead of their hometown gig tomorrow (Friday) at the Piece Hall, we take a look back at performances from Calderdale-band Embrace in the borough and beyond over the years. For more information on The Piece Hall's big music weekend read our story here. 1. Secret gig Embrace performed at a secret gig at at Halifax Amateur Boxing club back in 2013. Pictured submitted by Hayley Ewens Hayley Ewens ugc Buy a Photo 2. Tour de France The band performed at the Tour de France Team Presentation Opening Ceremony, First Direct Arena, Leeds in 2014. Bruce Rollinson jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Shepherds Bush Empire Guitar player Richard McNamara at the Shepherds Bush Empire, London in 2006. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo 4. Glasgow Danny McNamara and bass player Steve Firth at the Barrowlands in 2006 in Glasgow. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4