Victoria Theatre, 2006

Look back at past performances from Embrace ahead of Piece Hall gig in Halifax

Ahead of their hometown gig tomorrow (Friday) at the Piece Hall, we take a look back at performances from Calderdale-band Embrace in the borough and beyond over the years.

For more information on The Piece Hall's big music weekend read our story here.

Embrace performed at a secret gig at at Halifax Amateur Boxing club back in 2013. Pictured submitted by Hayley Ewens

1. Secret gig

Embrace performed at a secret gig at at Halifax Amateur Boxing club back in 2013. Pictured submitted by Hayley Ewens
Hayley Ewens
ugc
Buy a Photo
The band performed at the Tour de France Team Presentation Opening Ceremony, First Direct Arena, Leeds in 2014.

2. Tour de France

The band performed at the Tour de France Team Presentation Opening Ceremony, First Direct Arena, Leeds in 2014.
Bruce Rollinson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Guitar player Richard McNamara at the Shepherds Bush Empire, London in 2006. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

3. Shepherds Bush Empire

Guitar player Richard McNamara at the Shepherds Bush Empire, London in 2006. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Getty
Buy a Photo
Danny McNamara and bass player Steve Firth at the Barrowlands in 2006 in Glasgow. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

4. Glasgow

Danny McNamara and bass player Steve Firth at the Barrowlands in 2006 in Glasgow. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4