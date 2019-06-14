Meet the Ackley Bridge cast old and new in season three of Channel 4 drama

Meet the characters old and new in series three of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge

With the new series of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge beginning next week, we take a look at the characters old and new who will be on our screens in the Calderdale-filmed drama.

Read: Bell rings on the new term at Ackley Bridge as Calderdale returns to Channel 4

Nas is a sixth form student at Ackley Bridge college ready to move onto the next stage of her life and is looking at studying medicine at Oxford University. But will this affect her relationship with best friend Missy?

1. Amy Leigh Hickman as Nas

Missy has a complicated life. She has to play mum to her sister and her own mum Simone, who struggles with addiction, She has a great friendship with Nas, but isn't sure what she will do when she leaves school.

2. Poppy Lee Friar as Missy

Mandy Carter is the head teacher of Ackley Bridge College and is very passionate about the school. But after splitting from her husband and being pregnant, life is about to change in a big way.

3. Joy Joyner as Mandy

Kaneez is the mother of Nasreen, the school dinner lady and a force of nature. Last series she had a romance with science teacher Rashid and she series she has to decide if she wants to take things to the next level.

4. Sunetra Sarker as Kaneez

