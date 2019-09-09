Meet the young stars of the pantomime at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

The Victoria Theatre in Halifax have been getting in to the festive spirit early by holding open auditions for their Junior Chorus.

More than a hundred eager youngsters arrived bright and early on a Sunday morning seeking a place in the show alongside the hilarious Josh Benson and returning favourite Adam Stafford as Dame.

The youngsters were all put through their paces by choreographer for the day Adam Haigh, who taught them a fast paced routine designed to test their all-round dancing ability. After an initial cut around half the children were recalled for the afternoon session before the final cut was made and 24 children selected for the two main teams as well as a team of reserves.

Each team of eight children will attend all rehearsals and then perform in half of the performances alongside the professional cast during the festive period.

Sarah Boden from Imagine Theatre said of the audition day: “The standard of the children was phenomenal and it made our job very difficult. It was great to see so many talented children turning up to audition and it was such a shame we couldn’t take them all.”

“Getting to perform in a professional panto is a great opportunity for the members of our Junior Ensemble as they get to see exactly how professional theatre works and to experience performing in front of an audience. It is a lot of hard work but also a lot of fun.”

