National Theatre Live is set to celebrate 10 Years in Halifax

In-line with the ten year anniversary of the National Theatre’s first live broadcast, two smash-hit performances are being shown at Vue Halifax.

On Thursday, July 25, the story of a family whose 163 year old firm collapses in America to trigger the financial crisis that would change the world, will be told in a three-part single show.

The Lehman Trilogy, returning to the UK following a sold-out run at the National Theatre and Broadway, will be broadcasting live from London’s West End.

Following five Olivier Awards nominations including Best New Play and Best Director for Director Sam Mendes (Skyfall), the show promises to entertain.

The original 2011 broadcast of One Man, Two Guvnors is also showing at Vue Halifax from Thursday, September 26.

Its boisterous return to the National Theatre featured the Tony Award-winning performance of The Late Late Show host, James Corden, and has left audiences around the world enchanted.

A real celebration of British comedy that offers a unique, laugh-out-loud mix of satire, songs, slapstick and brilliant one-liners.

Johnny Carr, Event Cinema Manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “As always, we’re delighted to bring National Theatre broadcasts to Vue. It adds a real diversity to our programmes and the shows themselves are wonderful, with plenty of awards to prove it.

"But it’s even better to be able to bring these broadcasts in-line with the tenth anniversary of the National Theatre’s first live broadcast.”

Tickets for both shows and others can be booked at www.myvue.com.

