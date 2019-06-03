New paintings by Roger Davies unveiled for exhibition at Brighouse gallery

Roger Davies is unveiling an exhibition of his new artwork which includes a selection of his best paintings so far.

The exhibition is at the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse. It opens on Saturday June 8 and runs for three weeks.

The Brighouse-based artist starred in an episode of the BBC One TV programme Home Is Where The Art Is where viewers saw Roger compete for, and successfully win a commission, to create a unique painting for a mystery buyer.

Much of the artwork in this, his third exhibition, celebrates aspects of his locality featuring subjects which a local audience will easily recognise.

Some of the paintings celebrate ‘the Terriers’ and include Huddersfield Town supporters on their way to a football match.

In others, we see landmarks such as Castle Hill or Stoodley Pike with figures flying kites or gazing up at the night sky, counting the stars.

Some paintings in the show are presented as a tribute to Roger’s local art hero and old friend, the late ‘Pennine landscape painter’ Peter Brook.

In a series of pictures, Roger can be seen watching Peter sketching in various locations.

Previously, Roger Davies has enjoyed two sold out exhibitions at the Harrison Lord Gallery.

All 35 paintings in the new exhibition have been created during the past six months and Roger is looking forward to finding out how they will be received.

“I love having the opportunity to exhibit my artwork and meet people who are interested in my paintings,” he said.

“This show includes some of my best work so far and I hope people will be able to tell how much fun I had creating it.”

Roger Davies will be at the gallery from 11am – 2pm on Saturday June 8 for a meet the artist event.

All are welcome.

The Harrison Lord Gallery is open Monday to Saturday, daily from 9am to 5pm. Entry is free