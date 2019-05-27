New production of comedy classic Boeing Boeing tours to Lawrence Batley Theatre

Ladies and gentlemen sit back, relax and start laughing. Tickets have just gone on sale for the sparkling comedy Boeing Boeing at Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield.

Don’t miss Tom Lister, Emmerdale, and Daniel Casey, Midsomer Murders, Eastenders, in a new, high-octane production of this multi award-winning West End and Broadway comedy classic, from director Guy Unsworth.

Bernard has managed to keep his three fiancés blissfully unaware of each other – until now.

Three Flight Attendants, three different airlines, three different timetables, each perfectly manoeuvred to avoid Bernard’s intricate love life crashing down to earth.

But it’s 1965, and Boeing have launched a new, faster aeroplane that’s going to create some serious turbulence, with Bernard’s three fiancés landing unexpectedly and simultaneously! As the hilarity really starts to take off, can Bernard survive while his long-suffering maid struggles to keep up with the changes and his befuddled friend Robert can’t even remember which stories go with which airline?

Boeing Boeing is at Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield from

For more information or to book call 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk