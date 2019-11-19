Northern Broadsides stage festive fundraiser with performances from asylum seekers

Ripponden-based folk singer and multi-instrumentalist Alice Jones will be taking centre stage at Christmas Broadsides show at the Viaduct theatre in Dean Clough.

The show is in collaboration with St Augustine's Centre in Halifax, who support asylum seekers and refugees.

Performing alongside Alice are Iranian musicians Amir Beymanesh and Kamran Hoss, who came to the UK in August of this year. Local actors Tom Shaw and Catherine Kinsella complete the line up.

The performance includes traditional folk songs and ballads dating back to the 1600s and plenty of festive cheer.

Kat Harrison, marketing manager for the Viaduct theatre said: “The show has a Northern Broadsides twist, whilst still being very festive. It’s a representation of the best of Christmas, alongside all the cultures of the people here in Halifax."

All donations and proceeds from ticket sales will support Northern Broadsides’ creative play-writing project.

Director Laurie Sansom says: "We are thrilled to be celebrating this Christmas with old friends and new, welcoming Amir and Kamaran to Halifax in this extraordinary collaboration with the multi-talented Alice Jones.

"It’s a chance to share together ridiculous festive songs of comic extravagance, whilst also thinking of those who may be far from home this Christmas. We look forward to welcoming regular supporters and new friends who want to support the work of their local theatre company, and our collaborators at St Augustine’s Centre who support refugees and asylum seekers."



Performances will take place from Friday 13 December to Sunday 15 December.

Tickets are £15 each or £50 for a family ticket, and are available on the Northern Broadsides website.