Oxjam takes over Sowerby Bridge

A team of enthusiastic volunteers organised a town wide festival to raise funds for Oxfam.

The festival took place on Saturday October 12, with over 50 live acts performing at twelve venues across the town.

Entry to the festival was free, however a team of volunteers collected donations for Oxfam.

"It was an amazing day. The volunteers started at 9am and some didn't leave until midnight, but we had so much fun. We'd like to give a huge thank you to everyone that came along, helped out and donated.

"We're still counting all the buckets of donations, and we're hoping to match the £2000 we raised last year," said festival co-ordinator Melanie Murphy.

The festival organisers estimate that 2000 people came along to show their support on the day.

"We managed to fill all the venues, it was bustling. We definitely managed to bring some money into the Selby Bridge economy. It was great to see everyone being so involved with the local community," said Melanie.

"It was absolutely jam-packed with very appreciative and generous people, and the whole town was definitely buzzing with energy. There was a huge variety of music on offer and I take my top hat off to everyone involved - what a great thing to be part of," said Barnaby 'Doc' Neale, lead singer of The Revelator Band, who headlined the Blind Pig Stage on Saturday night.

Oxfam is a leading global charity that fights poverty in 90 countries through providing people with clean water, education, helping people become self sufficient and standing up for women's rights across the world.

Oxjam festival is hosted in cities across the UK, giving independent musicians the chance to gain gigging experience, whilst raising vital funds for Oxfam. Since its beginnings in 2006, Oxjam has raised over £2.8million.

The Oxjam team also works with Calderdale College to give production training and experience to music technology students.

They are still accepting donations on their JustGiving page.

