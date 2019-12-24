Piece Hall spreads festive cheer with Christmas Big Sing

The Piece Hall's Christmas Big Sing, inspired by the carol services of yesteryear, is filling Halifax with festive music.

The free event is open to the public until 3pm today, with performances from various choirs from across Calderdale.

Paul Whittakers Signing Choir at the Piece Hall's Big Sing



Performers include Mark Walker and his Gospel Choir, Kirsty Newton and Paul Whittaker’s Signing Choir and many others.

As well as entertaining crowds, the Big Sing hopes to raise awareness of the important work the Children's Society does, and how they offer support for vulnerable children in England and Wales.

In the past year, the Children's Society has helped 9,872 children, reached a further 16,553 young people through their preventative work, and their policy changes will improve the lives of more than half a million children.

Jo Nicholson, relationship manager for the Children's Society in the North said: "It's amazing to have the Piece Hall's support. We do a lot of work across Halifax and to have such a key partner is so overwhelming and we really appreciate it.

"We support the most vulnerable and broken people in the UK. 6,000 young people will go missing from home across Christmas. Over 46,000 are at risk of abuse and harm and half a million will suffer from mental health issues.

"For most people Christmas is a time of joy but for the children we support Christmas can be a time of darkness and sadness."

Coun Dot Foster, Mayor of Calderdale commented on the festivities: "It's just wonderful. It's so lovely to see the choirs and the carousel and all the children enjoying themselves. It's really good fun and it feels very Christmassy.

"We can get a bit too caught up with the commercialism of Christmas and it's nice to do something enjoyable that isn't commercial and give something back to those less fortunate than ourselves."

Nicky Chance Thompson CEO of the Piece Hall Trust said: "It's absolutely magical! What a wonderful end to a wonderful year at the Piece Hall. We've had Elbow and Embrace play gigs here and today it's bigger than ever.

"We wanted the Piece Hall to be a place where families could come together this Christmas and celebrate.

"After the madness of the shopping and too many mince pies and stressing about presents, people can just come here and enjoy the magic of Christmas.

"This year we've been delighted to work with a number of charities this Christmas and we want to strengthen those bonds. The Piece Hall is a community asset."