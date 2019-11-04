Richard Hawley set to play a special summer show at the Piece Hall

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

Iconic Yorkshire musician Richard Hawley will be playing a special summer show at Halifax's Piece Hall on July 3, 2020. It will be his only northern live performance of the summer.

As well as his successful solo career, the 52-year-old musician has played in bands such as Pulp and The Longpigs.

This is the second announcement from a series of live shows from Futuresound Events at the Piece Hall in 2020. The first was the Kaiser Chiefs, which sold out in two hours.

Earlier this year Hawley's ninth studio album 'Further', reached number three in the charts. He also celebrated two decades as a solo artist.

Reflecting on an 2019 Richard Hawley said: “I suppose twenty years is quite a long time in this business, but, to be honest, even after all this time, I’m still a searcher. I’m still genuinely searching for things, in music and in life. I can’t tell you exactly what I’m looking for, or where I’m actually going but when I get there, I’ll probably send you a text.”

Nicky Chance Thompson The Piece Hall CEO said: "Futuresound have delivered again by bringing an artist with the calibre of Richard Hawley. Richard was another name mentioned by the community that they would like to play here and he’s clearly loved dearly by all musicians.

"I am really excited about this booking along with the Kaiser Chiefs. What a great musical summer we are building up in Halifax."

The musician has worked with the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Manic Street Preachers, Nancy Sinatra, Robbie Williams, Elbow, Texas, and Paul Weller.

