Sally Wainwright confirms Happy Valley will return to our screens for series three

Sally Wainwright has confirmed that Happy Valley will be returning for a third series, but that it will also be the last.

The writer and director is behind some of the most popular TV dramas of the last few years including Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack, which airs its final episode of the series on Sunday (July 7).

She confirmed that a third series of the drama, which is set in Calderdale, was in the works at the European drama series summit Série Series in Fontainebleau, France, during an interview with Jed Mercurio, the creator of Bodyguard and Line Of Duty.

The gritty drama stars Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood, a Sergeant in the Calderdale police, and last aired three years ago.

The show was a hit in the UK and also internationally with streaming service Netflix picking it up.

The third series will be produced by Lookout Point, the same company behind Gentleman Jack, which will take over duties from Red, the company behind first two series of Happy Valley.

There has been no confirmed date for when the third series will hit our screens.

Before Happy Valley returns we will see another of Sally's hit dramas, Last Tango in Halifax.

The fifith series of the programme about a Halifax couple finding love again later in life is currently in pre-production and is due to start filming later this year.

There's no end to seeing Calderdale on our screens as the final episode of BBC drama Gentleman Jack will air in the UK this week.

The programme, following the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister, received a positive response in the UK and across the pond in the USA and a second series has already been commissioned.