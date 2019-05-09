Stars gather in Halifax for Yorkshire premiere of Gentleman Jack

The stars of the new BBC drama Gentleman Jack, written by Sally Wainwright, walked the red carpet at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax at the Yorkshire premiere.

Gentleman Jack follows the story of 19th century Halifax diarist Anne Lister as she embarks on a mission to marry a seriously wealthy woman.

Suranne Jones, Sally Wainwright and Sophie Rundle on the red carpet at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax

Read: Gentleman Jack: everything we know about BBC's new period drama about Halifax's "first modern Lesbian"

The series was filmed at Shibden Hall, Halifax last year as well as other locations throughout Yorkshire.

Around 10,000 people applied for tickets to the exclusive event but only 200 excited fans had the opportunity to attend.

Suranne Jones, who plays Anne Lister in the series, and Sophie Rundle, who plays Ann Walker, joined writer and director Sally Wainwright at the screening.

After spotting the stars on the red carpet, lucky attendees had the opportunity to watch the first episode of the upcoming eight-part series.

This was then followed by a Q&A where fans had the chance to dig deeper into the making of the series.

Read: Date revealed for the first BBC One episode of Gentleman Jack

Sally Wainwright is known for writing other TV dramas set in Calderdale, Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley.

Sally has worked on the story of Anne Lister for over 20 years and at the screening she spoke to the audience about the times she read Anne Lister's diaries.

She said: "When you go in and you look at that page you know that you're one of very few people who've probably seen that. As you're reading it, particularly the coded bits it is like you have a very intimate connection with Anne Lister.

"It's a very emotional thing to do."

The first episode of Gentleman Jack will appear on our screens on Sunday, May 19 at 9pm.