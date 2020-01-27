Strictly stars to come to Halifax on upcoming 'Viva La Divas' tour

Get ready to witness three of Strictly Come Dancing’s female professionals performing on one stage, when Janette Manrara, Katya Jones and Nadiya Bychkova come to Calderdale on their upcoming UK tour, Viva La Divas.

Collaborating with the original producers of the hugely successful show Viva La Diva (first performed in 2007, starring Darcey Bussell and Katherine Jenkins), this exhilarating and glamorous production will pay tribute to divas from the Golden Age of Hollywood, Broadway & West End musical theatre, chart-topping modern pop divas and female icons who have had the greatest impact on the stars’ careers and lives.

This show-stopping, all-singing, all-dancing musical extravaganza will see Janette Manrara, Katya Jones and Nadiya Bychkova star alongside a cast of amazing dancers and incredible singers, celebrating the likes Marilyn Monroe, Madonna, Beyonce, Judy Garland, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, and many, many more.

The tour will come to the Victoria Theatre in Halifax on June 23.

Before becoming a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, Miami-born Janette Manrara’s credits included performing at the 2009 Academy Awards, appearing in Season 5 of the US version of So You Think You Can Dance, being a principle dancer on the hit TV show Glee, and performing in the hugely successful dance stage show Burn The Floor for three years.

One of Janette’s many Strictly highlights to-date included lifting the Christmas Glitterball trophy twice with her celebrity partners Aston Merrygold and Melvin Odoom.

Looking ahead to the tour, Janette said: “I am so excited to be touring the UK with two of my best friends, Katya and Nadiya - and what a show it’s going to be. We’re going to be celebrating the glitz, the glamour and style of the greatest divas in showbiz. We’re going to have so much fun bringing this show to audiences across the UK and I can’t wait. It’s going to be a blast!”

Before making her Strictly debut in 2016 , Russian dancer Katya Jones and her dance partner Neil Jones won the WDC World Show Dance Championships and three titles at the World Amateur Latin Championship.

After her incredible partnership with politician Ed Balls in 2016, for her second series on Strictly Katya was partnered with actor Joe McMadden. It proved to be a truly memorable run, with the pair’s stunning performances in the final seeing them lift the coveted Glitterball Ball trophy as 2017 Strictly champions.

Katya said: “To tour Viva La Divas across this beautiful country this summer with two incredible dancers, who happen to be my very close friends, is a dream come true. How the three of us managed to keep everything a secret for so long I’ll never know! Finally, we can shout it from the roof tops: girls on tour! It’s going to be epic.”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, January 31 at 11am and for more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on.

