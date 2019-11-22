The Orielles announce US Tour

The Halifax band will be playing a seven date tour across America in March 2020.

Taking influence from alternative bands such as Sonic Youth and the Pixies, beloved Calderdale band The Orielles, will be taking their distinct brand of indie rock-pop across the pond.

"We're really excited for this tour. We've been looking forward to going to America a while, so it'll be good to finally get the chance to play there. I'm particularly looking forward to playing Seattle and New York," said guitarist Henry Wade.

Despite playing countless festivals, including Neighbourhood, Dot to Dot and Lost Village the band haven't forgotten their Calderdale roots.

"In terms of venues in Halifax, we love playing the Grayston Unity and the Lantern, they're so lovely there. Having the opportunity to play in Halifax venues and practice rooms has made us the band we are today. It gave us the experience to get really tight as a band and go on to bigger and better things. It's gone from something we all did for fun to a big part of our lives."

The group announced the release of their second album 'Disco Volador' last month. The ten track album will be available from February 28 and is available for pre-order now.

"We're going to have some of the guests that featured on the album join us on stage during the tour. It's going to be really fun all playing together and going around with our mates, performing to new audiences," said Henry.

Their US March tour dates are:

New York NY, March 11-15, The New Colossus Festival

Austin, TX, March 26-22, SXSW

Los Angeles CA, March 24, Moroccan Lounge

San Francisco CA, March 25, Rickshaw Stop

Boise ID, March 27, Treefort Music Fest

Portland OR, March 28, Bunk Bar

Seattle WA, March 29, The Vera Project

The band have also announced ten UK gigs, tickets are available here.

