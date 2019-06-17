The Voice UK contestant joins talented young musicians for Routes Festival

Now in its seventh year, Routes Festival is returning to Halifax with a day of the best in unsigned music.

Acts at this year’s festival include Calina - an alternative rock band from Halifax - who will headline the main band stage and solo artist Callum Butterworth, who performed on the latest series of the popular TV show ‘The Voice UK’. Fans can see Callum perform live on the acoustic stage as part of the festival line-up.

Calina will also perform at the event

This year Routes Festival takes place at Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax from 1pm to 7pm.

Routes Festival provides a platform for young musicians aged 12-24 to showcase their talents on an open and accessible stage.

This year Square Chapel Arts Centre will present live music across two stages throughout the day, encompassing a wide range of musical styles – from pop to indie, metal to acoustic.

Singer, Callum Butterworth said: “I am extremely excited to be headlining the acoustic stage this year at Routes Festival.

"It’s been an amazing year for me and I’ve had the chance to work with so many talented people and thanks to the Voice UK, I now have the privilege of having my music heard across the country as well as the opportunity to to perform at incredible events such as Routes.

"The festival is a brilliant way for new talent to be discovered, every town should have similar festivals for young musicians.”

Festival Organiser Jamie Eagleton said: “Routes was set up to encourage a more unified sharing music scene. Young bands and artists can often struggle to book gigs due to their experience and age, or lack of opportunities available.

"It’s great to give new acts the platform to hone their skills, build confidence and empower young musicians to then go out and confidently book shows, play live and maybe one day make a career out of their music.”

For more information about the music festival, visit www.squarechapel.co.uk

