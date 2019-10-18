This is the reason why film crews have been spotted in Elland today

Filming has once again been taking place in Calderdale for the next series of Last Tango in Halifax, with crews spotted in the centre of Elland.

Cameras have been spotted at St Mary the Virgin Church at the top of Northgate this morning.

Lights can be seen illuminating the 700-year-old church from Briggate.

The series, which is set in and around Halifax, has been filming in Yorkshire since the start of September.

Film crews have already been spotted on Beacon Hill, outside Harvey's, a cafe in Batley and even on Bridlington seafront.

Starring Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid as former childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan who have reunited later in life, the programme is set and filmed in Calderdale.

We last saw the family, which includes daughters played by Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire, in 2016 for a two-part Christmas special.

It is thought that Last Tango in Halifax will hit our screens in Spring 2020.

Have you spotted any film crews out and about in Calderdale? Let us know about it! Email any pictures to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk.

