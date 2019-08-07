This is what viewers thought of the Ackley Bridge series finale

The final episode of Ackley Bridge hit our screens last night (Tuesday) and it was and ending filled with bittersweet goodbyes.

After a series of highs and lows, here's what viewers thought of the end of the third series of the drama filmed in Calderdale.

Thomas Whaley: Brilliant. Hope there will be another next Yr

Julie Pither: Brilliant end to the series.

Rachael Emma Carman: I love it. Dont want it to end. Xxx

Sharon Naylor: I hope they bring another series it's a shame the main characters left

Dale Clement: Absolutely fantastic

​There has been no confirmation yet that Ackley Bridge will return for a fourth series but fans have taken to social media asking for the Channel 4 drama to be back on our screens soon.

One fan tweeted: "Thanks for making me cry. Ackley bridge is too short. I need more episodes."

Another added: "I really hope there is a series 4."