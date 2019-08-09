Top music acts heading to Square Chapel Arts Centre in August

Music lovers can expect an array of acts at the Square Chapel Arts Centre this August.

With a jam packed bank holiday weekend expected at the centre in Halifax we take a look at who will be performing.

Stella Donnelly will be coming to Halifax (Picture supplied by Square Chapel Arts Centre)

Stella Donnelly

Stella Donnelly has forged her way to the forefront of the new guard of songwriters in Australia.

She has most recently achieved her own identity with the release of her first critically acclaimed EP Thrush Metal.

The first song from the EP, Mechanical Bull, has spread like wildfire since Stella was recently Triple J’s Unearthed Feature Artist. Her brutally honest lyrics combined with jazz-folk sensibilities will leave you feeling like you’ve known Stella all your life.

Cryptic_From When I Wake Official (Picture by Andy Catlin)

She will be supported by Helena Deland.

On the third and fourth volumes of From The Series of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied”the Montréal-based artist has amassed a collection of memories in song form, more like a box of old photos or unsent letters than a traditional EP.

Tickets are £11 for the performance on Thursday August 22 at 7.30pm



From When I Wake – Cryptic presents Kathryn Joseph

Israel Nash will be coming to Halifax (Picture supplied by Square Chapel Arts Centre)

Cryptic’s critically acclaimed, poignant staging of award-winning singer, Kathryn Joseph’s second album returns by popular demand.

Renowned for her spellbinding vocal style and strong lyrical aesthetic, which showcases both vulnerability and strength, Joseph moves and engages in equal measure.

Complemented by Cryptic’s “intense, intimate, immaculately stylised presentation,” (The Scotsman) From When I Wake will ‘ravish the senses’ and reach right to the soul with a performance where “hearts are broken and stolen in equal measure.” (The List) Age 14+

Tickets are £12.50 for the performance on Friday August 23 at 8pm



ICHI

ICHI, from Nagoya in Japan, takes the notion of a one-man band to new limits, combining his quirky handmade instrument inventions (Stilt-bass, Kalilaphone, Balloon-pipes, Hatbox-pedal-drum, Tapumpet, Percussion-shoes & Hattrick-hat) with steel-drum, ping-pong balls, typewriter, toys & everyday objects all in the space of one short set. Somehow there’s an ancient, ritualistic feel to his performances – he’s like the misplaced leader of a tribe.

To see ICHI live is to witness something so playful and unusual you know that you’re experiencing something entirely new. It`s fun, it`s danceable, it`s exciting.

Tickets for the performance are £10 in advance, or £12 on the door on Saturday August 24



Israel Nash & his Band

Texas’ genre-bending rock ‘n’ roller, Israel Nash and his band are heading to the Square Chapel Stage!

This summer, come and hear tracks from Nash’s latest release, Lifting, which was recorded at his own ‘Plum Creek Sound’ studio in his home of Dripping Springs, Texas.

The latest album ‘Lifted’ follow’s 2015’s much lauded ‘Silver Seasons’ album, which Uncut described as being “unambiguously terrific”, Mojo heralded as “cosmic poetry” and led to The Independent declaring Nash as “the real deal for the next generation”.

Support will come from Leslie Stevens.

Leslie Stevens spins a high craft, with songs about donkeys and drinking and driving in heaven— and just when you thought she might light your living room on fire with a giggle, she’ll blast you through the skylight into outer space.

Tickets are £17 for the performance on Thursday August 29 at 7.30pm