TV writer calls for Gentleman Jack creator Sally Wainwright to 'stop seeing world through the prism of Halifax'

An arts journalist has called for Gentleman Jack writer Sally Wainwright to move the focus of her future TV projects away from Yorkshire.

Guardian culture writer Richard Brooks suggested Wainwright, whose BBC series Gentleman Jack ended on Sunday night, to 'stop seeing the world through the prism of Halifax and West Yorkshire'.

Should series two of Gentleman Jack focus on Anne Lister's travels and physical feats rather than her relationship?

Gentleman Jack tells the story of Halifax businesswoman Anne Lister and her relationship with same-sex partner Ann Walker, who lived with her at her ancestral home, Shibden Hall, in the 19th century.

Wainwright's previous TV hits, Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley, have both also been filmed and set in the area. The screenwriter, director and producer grew up in Sowerby Bridge.

Brooks admitted to being a fan of the period drama, but pointed out that Lister's intrepid travels - extraordinary by the standards of Victorian women - would make a better subject for the second series of the programme.

He describes Lister as 'remarkable' and believes she should be celebrated for her feats of physical endeavour as well as her sexuality.

Lister was a keen mountaineer, and was the first British climber to scale the highest peak in the Pyrenees, the Vignemale, a 17-hour trek. She and Walker travelled extensively after their 'marriage' ceremony in York, visiting Denmark, Sweden and Russia. Walker, whose health was more delicate, was less enthusiastic about continuing east to the Caucasus and modern-day Georgia, and Lister also hoped to visit Tehran and Baghdad. In the 19th century, these countries were infrequently visited by western travellers and were considered hostile and difficult to traverse.

Anne Lister's diaries make frequent references to her partner's fragile constitution, and it is clear that there was tension in their relationship stemming from Walker's less adventurous nature.

In 1840, they embarked on what would be their final journey together, heading to St Petersburg and Moscow, then the great imperial cities of Tsarist Russia. Walker was initially enthusiastic about the beauty of the country, but was said to be 'hesitant' about travelling towards the Black Sea as winter approached. In the Georgian town of Koutais, tragedy struck when Lister contracted a fever - possibly typhus or malaria - and died at the age of 49.

The bereaved Walker summoned her remaining strength and demonstrated great resilience and fortitude to transport Lister's body back to England - a six-month journey that would end with her burial in Halifax parish churchyard.

