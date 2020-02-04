Watch new BBC trailer for Last Tango in Halifax series 5

Halifax is set to be showcased on our screens once again as the BBC releases a trailer for the upcoming series of Last Tango in Halifax.

Series leads Anne Reid, Derek Jacobi, Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire are all making a return in the BAFTA award winning programme, written by Sally Wainwright.

The trailer shows Alan (Derek Jacobi) getting a new job at a supermarket and his brother Ted (Timothy West) returns from New Zealand but with no intention of going back.

Celia (Anne Reid) seems unimpressed when Alan's daughter Gillian (Nicola Walker) asks for help out of financial trouble and a new love interest for Caroline (Sarah Lancashire) may be on the cards.

Also returning for the new series are: Ronni Ancona as Judith, Josh Bolt as Raff, Dean Smith as William, Louis Greatorex as Lawrence, Paul Copley as Harry, Katherine Rose Morley as Ellie, Felix Johnson as Angus, and Rachel Leskovac as PC Cheryl. Caroline’s daughter Flora, now five years old, will be played by Issacah June Zaman Hatzer, with Calamity, now age seven, played by Tilly Kaye.

The heart-warming series has been popular with audiences and received a BAFTA award for Best Drama Series in 2013.

No date has been announced for when the show will return to our screens but it is thought the four-episode series will begin on BBC One soon.

The upcoming series follows a successful year of TV in Calderdale.

2019 saw BBC/HBO drama Gentleman Jack hit our screens, sharing the story of 19th century Halifax landowner Anne Lister. Series two is set to start filming later this year.

It was also announced that Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge would return in 2020 following a successful third series. Filming will begin around Calderdale in March.

